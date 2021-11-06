POA Price Hits $0.0078 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, POA has traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $2.29 million and $12.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,196,282 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
