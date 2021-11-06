POA Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 68.2% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $8.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,167,908 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
