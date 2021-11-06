Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,093 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 108,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

AGCO stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

