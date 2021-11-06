Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $540,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,434. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.