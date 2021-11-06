Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,219,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

