Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.