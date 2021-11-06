Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.02. Polaris posted earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 532,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. Polaris has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

