PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

