Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.14.

PBH stock opened at C$136.52 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.88.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.47%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

