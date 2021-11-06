Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,287,848 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $481,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

