Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $439,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

