Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.47% of Insmed worth $409,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 35.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

