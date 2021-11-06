Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,899 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.77% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $460,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $613.67 and its 200-day moving average is $574.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.59.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

