Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 615,854 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $398,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

