Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.50% of Primis Financial worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $393.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

