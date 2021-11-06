Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $19.03 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,298 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

