Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3,919.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Primoris Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $28.46 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

