Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.46. 477,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

