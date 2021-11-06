PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $541,862.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $541,862.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

