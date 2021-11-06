Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

