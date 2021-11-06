Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 499,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.