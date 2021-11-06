Profound Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,942% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

