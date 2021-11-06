Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Gary Quinn Sells 15,216 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGS opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $74,464,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

