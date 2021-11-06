Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

