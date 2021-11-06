ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 300,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $422.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

