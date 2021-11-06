Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 526,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1,378.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.