Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.