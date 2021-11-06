Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

