Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 189,596 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Highwoods Properties worth $41,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.