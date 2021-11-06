Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,606 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

