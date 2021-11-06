Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

