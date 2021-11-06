Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.59 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Truist Securities reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.