Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

