Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 152,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $51,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.17 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

