Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,463 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

