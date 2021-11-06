Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.66 ($134.89).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €112.30 ($132.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 52-week low of €78.16 ($91.95) and a 52-week high of €111.40 ($131.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

