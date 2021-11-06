PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PCT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

