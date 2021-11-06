PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2,474.50. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.