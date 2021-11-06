Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

