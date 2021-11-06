Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

