Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Cut by Analyst

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of KMT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.