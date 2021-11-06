Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for James River Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $31.03 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

