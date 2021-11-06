Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $349.50 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $350.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.44. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

