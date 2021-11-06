Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issued By Wedbush

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

GAIN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.