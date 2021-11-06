Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Reduced by William Blair

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

