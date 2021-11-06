Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

