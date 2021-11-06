Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY opened at $446.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.49 and a 200 day moving average of $434.91. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $333.62 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

