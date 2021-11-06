Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ IART opened at $72.23 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.