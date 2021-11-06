Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Decreased by Analyst

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.