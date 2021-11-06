Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

